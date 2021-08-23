LA Times Today: He sold $1.1 million in art to high-end galleries and collectors. They were fakes
Jason Alan Harrington from Escondido, north of San Diego, sold more than 1.1 million dollars in art to high-end galleries and collectors.
But, they were all fakes.
San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Kristina Davis joined us with more on the investigation and the man behind the scam.
