LA Times Today: California Community Colleges’ acting chancellor on what students can expect this fall
The California Community College system is the largest higher education organization in the country, with more than 2.1 million students at 116 colleges.
Dr. Daisy Gonzalez is the acting chancellor of the system, and oversees the complex and ever-changing rules as students go back to class during this latest COVID surge.
