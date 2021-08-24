LA Times Today: LAPD officers keep getting caught without masks despite mandate
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Despite a mandate requiring LAPD officers to wear masks whenever in public or in the workplace, and with rising COVID-19 cases within the ranks, some cops are ignoring the order.
Officers have been filmed and photographed not wearing masks in the streets of L.A. and even inside police stations.
L.A. Times reporter Kevin Rector joined us with the story.
Officers have been filmed and photographed not wearing masks in the streets of L.A. and even inside police stations.
L.A. Times reporter Kevin Rector joined us with the story.