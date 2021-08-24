LA Times Today: L.A.’s sidewalk vendors have trouble legalizing their carts
You’ve seen them all over Southern California. Street vendors selling hot dogs, tacos, and other types of foods.
Many are operating those carts illegally, despite a state law called the Safe Sidewalk Vending Act.
L.A. Times Emily Alpert Reyes writes that to comply with the law, vendors must follow complex rules and operate customized carts that many can’t afford.
