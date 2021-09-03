LA Times Today: Column One: At the ‘Cove’ in Malibu, a battle for beach access
About a half century ago, signs saying “danger” and “keep out” were posted to keep visitors away from a secret Malibu Beach.
But, as a kid, it didn’t stop L.A. Times staff writer Jim Rainey from sneaking in.
This year, the chain-linked fence that stood for decades suddenly disappeared.
Jim went back to his childhood spot to find out how it happened and what it means. He joined us with the story.
