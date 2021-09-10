LA Times Today: In search of a happy goodbye to ‘City Beat’ columnist Nita Lelyveld
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
“How do you bid a good goodbye to a world that you love? How do you let it go without heartbreak?”
Those are the questions asked by L.A. Times City Beat columnist and regular LA Times Today contributor Nita Lelyveld as she prepares to leave her job of 20 years at the Times for a new chapter in Maine.
Those are the questions asked by L.A. Times City Beat columnist and regular LA Times Today contributor Nita Lelyveld as she prepares to leave her job of 20 years at the Times for a new chapter in Maine.