LA Times Today: L.A. school district approves student COVID vaccine mandate
In an attempt to help keep classrooms open and prevent the spread of COVID-19 among children, the Los Angeles Unified School District has instituted a vaccine mandate.
By January 2022, all children 12 and older in L.A. public schools must be vaccinated to enter campus.
L.A. Times education reporter Howard Blume joined us with the details.
