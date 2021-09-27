LA Times Today: How a Black prosecutor called out racism in the D.A.’s office
He was a Black prosecutor who leaked damaging stories about alleged misconduct and racial discrimination in the L.A. County district attorney’s office.
Now, the man behind the alias “Spooky Brown Esquire” has shared his story with the Los Angeles Times.
Times reporter James Queally wrote about why Adewale Oduye decided to call out the D.A.’s office with anonymous posts.
