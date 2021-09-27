LA Times Today: Wind, heat may worsen California season this fall
So far this year, California fires have burned more than two million acres.
And now, fire officials and climate experts are concerned about the next two months because of the Santa Ana winds and drought conditions.
L.A. Times reporter Hayley Smith wrote that after a disastrous summer, fall might not bring much relief.
