LA Times Today: Robert Durst convicted of murdering his friend Susan Berman

Real estate heir Robert Durst has spent the past 40 years as a murder suspect, accused of killing three people.But, after decades of suspicion, the legal saga was brought to a close after an L.A. County jury found the 78-year-old millionaire guilty of killing his friend Susan Berman, to cover up the disappearance of his first wife.L.A. Times staff writer James Queally covered the trial and the verdict.