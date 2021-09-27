LA Times Today: Robert Durst convicted of murdering his friend Susan Berman
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Real estate heir Robert Durst has spent the past 40 years as a murder suspect, accused of killing three people.
But, after decades of suspicion, the legal saga was brought to a close after an L.A. County jury found the 78-year-old millionaire guilty of killing his friend Susan Berman, to cover up the disappearance of his first wife.
L.A. Times staff writer James Queally covered the trial and the verdict.
But, after decades of suspicion, the legal saga was brought to a close after an L.A. County jury found the 78-year-old millionaire guilty of killing his friend Susan Berman, to cover up the disappearance of his first wife.
L.A. Times staff writer James Queally covered the trial and the verdict.