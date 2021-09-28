LA Times Today: COVID outbreaks plague LAPD and fire agencies, data show
New data show there are hundreds of COVID-19 outbreaks among police and fire agencies in L.A. County—especially where members are actively fighting vaccine mandates.
The concern, obviously, is that unvaccinated firefighters and police officers could put the public in harm’s way.
L.A. Times staff writer Kevin Rector has been following the story.
