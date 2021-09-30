LA Times Today: L.A. firefighters living outside California
More than 100 members of the Los Angeles Fire Department live outside of California. They commute from as far away as Texas and Florida. And it’s all perfectly legal.
L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez wrote about these out-of-state commuters and whether the city will crack down.
