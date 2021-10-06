LA Times Today: Orange County oil spill
Cleanup crews are trying to protect the Orange County coastline, after the weekend oil spill shut down county beaches and continues to threaten fish and wildlife.
Officials say the damaged pipeline is no longer leaking. They estimate as much as 144,000 gallons of oil spilled into the ocean.
L.A. Times reporter Hannah Fry has been covering the story and she joins me now.
