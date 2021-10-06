LA Times Today: In South L.A., turning to Black midwives to give birth
Black women are nearly four times more likely to die during pregnancy or childbirth than white women.
A birthing center in South L.A. is hoping to change that.
Take a look at how Kindred Space L.A. is building a community of support for expecting mothers.
