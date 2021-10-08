LA Times Today: Saving wildlife after Orange County oil spill
We now know the oil spill off the Orange County coast is larger than first estimated, with 144,000 gallons of crude impacting Southern California’s beaches, estuaries and wetlands. And now, a frantic race is on to save the wildlife whose habitats are slick with oil.
L.A. Times metro intern Robin Estrin wrote about those animals and what is being done to help them.
