LA Times Today: California Politics: Newsom signs new bills into law

Over the weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom signed several bills into law. They include enforcing gender neutral toy aisles, the ban of gas-powered lawn movers, and much more.



The governor vetoed just under eight percent of the bills that made it to his desk.



L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief John Myers joins us to discuss all the new regulations.