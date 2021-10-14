LA Times Today: Health questions linger in wake of Aliso Canyon leak
Six years after the largest methane leak in U.S. history occurred in Aliso Canyon, Porter Ranch residents continue to feel the effects and want answers to their unresolved questions.
L.A. Times environmental reporter Tony Barboza joined us to shed light on where we are today.
