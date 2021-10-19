LA Times Today: Ridley-Thomas, a heavy lifter on homelessness, now carries weight of bribery charges
L.A. city councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas was indicted last week on federal bribery charges.
According to the feds, when he was serving as county supervisor, Ridley-Thomas allegedly conspired with a former dean at USC to admit Ridley-Thomas’ son, Sebastian, to graduate school.
This is just the latest scandal to rock both City Hall and USC.
L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez has written about it and joins me now.
