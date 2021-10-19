LA Times Today: California park with ties to racist past gets new indigenous name
A state park formerly known as Patrick’s Point in Humboldt County has been re-named and will now be known by its indigenous Yurok name, Sue-Meg.
It’s part of a statewide effort to identify and change derogatory names attached to parks and transportation systems.
We spoke to L.A. Times staff writer Leila Seidman and Skip Lowry, who is a Yurok descendant and community organizer.
