LA Times Today: Column One: Marine life oasis around Platform Elly at risk after oil spill

Perched high above the waves about nine miles off the coast of Huntington Beach, the oil processing platform known as Elly looks like an industrial eyesore — a tangle of hard metal surfaces, cranes and pipes.But plunge 30 feet beneath the waves, and you enter a psychedelic wonderland of undulating marine life . L.A. Times’ Deborah Netburn shares her reporting on the impact the oil spill may have on this underwater oasis.