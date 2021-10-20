LA Times Today: L.A. to require proof of COVID vaccination at indoor restaurants, salons, other venues
Remember the small white card you received when you got your COVID-19 vaccination? Well, keep it close because as of November 4, L.A. County is requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination upon entry to many select indoor and outdoor businesses.
L.A. Times metro reporter Luke Money explained the new vaccine verification rules
