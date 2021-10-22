LA Times Today: Now 96, he lived through the Nazi occupation of Poland
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Most survivors of the Holocaust are now in their 80s and 90s, and as their numbers begin to dwindle, recording their stories becomes even more important.
But often, they’ve chosen not to open up about their painful past.
L.A. Times photojournalism intern Madeleine Hordinski spoke to the daughter of a 96-year-old survivor living in Los Angeles, who decided it was time to share his dark experience.
But often, they’ve chosen not to open up about their painful past.
L.A. Times photojournalism intern Madeleine Hordinski spoke to the daughter of a 96-year-old survivor living in Los Angeles, who decided it was time to share his dark experience.