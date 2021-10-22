LA Times Today: Former USC campus gynecologist’s accusers call for investigation of top university officials
In 2019, USC campus gynecologist George Tyndall was charged with sexually abusing hundreds of young women over nearly three decades. The scandal cost the school more than $1.1 billion in legal settlements.
The LAPD says the investigation is one of the largest sex crimes inquiries in the city’s history. But, some are wondering why one prominent person was never questioned by detectives—then USC president, C.L. Max Nikias.
L.A. Times investigative reporter Paul Pringle has followed the story from the start.
