LA Times Today: California’s original feminist witch
In a state famous for unorthodox forms of spirituality and spiritual leaders, among the most unique is the feminist witch known as Z Budapest.
She founded the Susan B. Anthony Coven No. 1 in the 1970s, and has spent the last half century celebrating her brand of goddess-centered faith and feminist resistance to sexism.
L.A. Times writer Deborah Netburn spent time with this 81-year-old Wiccan and shared her story.
