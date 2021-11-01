×
LA Times Today: California's original feminist witch
LA Times Today: California’s original feminist witch

In a state famous for unorthodox forms of spirituality and spiritual leaders, among the most unique is the feminist witch known as Z Budapest.

She founded the Susan B. Anthony Coven No. 1 in the 1970s, and has spent the last half century celebrating her brand of goddess-centered faith and feminist resistance to sexism.

L.A. Times writer Deborah Netburn spent time with this 81-year-old Wiccan and shared her story.
