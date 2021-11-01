LA Times Today: How L.A. Zoo expansion plans may impact California wildlife and plants
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Officials are considering a massive expansion plan for the L.A. Zoo, hoping to compete with other tourist attractions in Southern California.
But some locals and preservationists are fighting it, citing the environmental impact of the proposed expansion.
L.A. Times staff writer Louis Sahagun has been following the story and joined us with more.
But some locals and preservationists are fighting it, citing the environmental impact of the proposed expansion.
L.A. Times staff writer Louis Sahagun has been following the story and joined us with more.