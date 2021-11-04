LA Times Today: Times analysis shows L.A. students ‘need help now’
Educators have long been warning about the devastating effects the pandemic school closures have had on students’ academic progress.
An L.A. Times’ data analysis shows the impact on Los Angeles students—with steep drops in test scores and below grade-level standing in key learning areas.
L.A. Times’ education reporter Paloma Esquivel has been following the story and spoke to Kelvin Washington about it.
