LA Times Today: USC to apologize for WWII actions that derailed education of Japanese American students
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
In 1942, the lives of Japanese Americans living in the United States were forever changed by a presidential executive order requiring their removal from the west coast.
L.A. Times reporter Teresa Watanbe explains how 2,500 Japanese American college students were robbed of their educations.
L.A. Times reporter Teresa Watanbe explains how 2,500 Japanese American college students were robbed of their educations.