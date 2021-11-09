LA Times Today: L.A. City Council enforces ban on homeless encampments
It’s estimated that more than 60,000 people are living on the streets of Los Angeles County.
Now the city will begin enforcing its new anti-camping ban which outlaws sitting, sleeping and lying at several locations in three of its districts.
L.A. Times metro reporter Ben Oreskes joined us and discussed how the new ban will affect homeless people in the southland.
