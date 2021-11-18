LA Times Today: A priest died of COVID-19. His congregants got vaccinated in his honor
Each week, parishioners from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in the Coachella Valley would go to mass for the thoughtful sermons from their priest, Father Francisco Valdovinos.
But what they got, they say, was so much more.
L.A. Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined me to explain how Valdovinos’ death from COVID-19 has inspired that community to fight back.
