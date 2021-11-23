LA Times Today: Inside California ethnic studies classes
Earlier this fall, California became the first state to make ethnic studies a required class for high school graduation.
The course is designed to teach students the histories, struggles, and contributions of Asians, Blacks, Latinos, and Native Americans.
Marisa Silvestri teaches social studies at Santa Monica High School and is one of the creators of the curriculum. She joined Kelvin Washington with details of the course.
