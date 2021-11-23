LA Times Today: Tracing one container through a broken global supply chain
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Backlogs in the global supply chain have had a domino effect since the pandemic began, delaying orders and clogging harbors.
And while traffic jams in our local ports are slowly improving, shipping delays will continue to impact shoppers during the busy holiday season.
To see exactly what the holdup is, L.A. Times senior editor Jon Healy tracked one container - filled with board games - from the factory in China to its destination in the U.S.
And while traffic jams in our local ports are slowly improving, shipping delays will continue to impact shoppers during the busy holiday season.
To see exactly what the holdup is, L.A. Times senior editor Jon Healy tracked one container - filled with board games - from the factory in China to its destination in the U.S.