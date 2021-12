LA Times Today: Parents plead with U.S. son to help them flee Afghanistan

The U.S. evacuated more than 120-thousand people from Afghanistan before the withdrawal of American troops in August and the takeover by the Taliban.But thousands of at-risk Afghans still remain—their lives on the line, and increasingly desperate to leave.The pressure to help them is falling on family members living in the U.S.L.A. Times reporter Anita Chabria joined Lisa McRee along with Emal Salarzai, to share the story of a community in crisis.