LA Times Today: Father searches for justice in son’s alcohol death at UCI fraternity party
In early 2019, UC Irvine freshman Noah Domingo died after a fraternity party where he was encouraged to drink excessive amounts of alcohol.
Earlier this month, for the first time, Noah’s family heard from the fraternity members who were there the night Noah died.
L.A. Times staff writer Nathan Solis joined us with more on the Domingo family’s search for justice.
