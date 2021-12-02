LA Times Today: Freeways force out residents in communities of color — again
When the U.S. began building the interstate highway system 1956, construction tore through the nation’s urban areas—especially in Black communities.
In the last 30 years, more than 200,000 people have lost their homes because of federal road projects.
L.A. Times staff writer Liam Dillon and investigative reporter Ben Poston joined me to talk about the racist history of American highways.
