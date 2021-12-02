LA Times Today: Rare Sierra Nevada red foxes survive massive Dixie fire
The diminutive Sierra Nevada Red Fox is one of the rarest mammals on the continent. Its numbers in the high mountains of the Northern California and Oregon estimated just in the dozens.
So when the nearly million acre Dixie fire ravaged their home turf, biologists feared the worst.
L.A. Times staff writer Lila Seidman has been tracking the story.
