LA Times Today: California housing crisis hits unhoused college students
With a serious housing crisis in California combined with a push to expand college enrollment, it’s little wonder many students don’t have a dorm room or place to stay. Some are living out of their cars and hotel rooms.
We talked to L.A. Times education reporter Teresa Watanbe about why so many college kids find themselves homeless.
