Bakersfield resident discusses her connection to the Kern River, where her Indigenous ancestors lived
Delia “Dee” Dominguez speaks about the Kern River, which dries up in northeastern Bakersfield, and about her hopes that its flows can be restored in the city.
Ian James is a reporter who focuses on water in California and the West. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2021, he was an environment reporter at the Arizona Republic and the Desert Sun. He previously worked for the Associated Press as a correspondent in the Caribbean and as bureau chief in Venezuela. He is originally from California.