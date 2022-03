Rep. Maxine Waters has testy exchange with crowd over Section 8 vouchers An event in South Los Angeles that attracted a large crowd of unhoused people seeking housing vouchers descended into chaos on Friday. U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, who defended her efforts to help solve the homelessness crisis, told a group of frustrated Angelenos in a sometimes testy exchange that there would be “no more applications for Section 8 vouchers” that day and to “go home.”