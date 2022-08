Joshua Gerendash’s video for his teacher

Joshua Gerendash posted this video of himself as a part of a successful funding raising campaign to buy a car for his math teacher, who was enduring a two-hour commute each way by scooter and bus. The teacher, Julio Castro, received the car in a surprise event at YULA Boys High School in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.