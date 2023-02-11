L.A. County probation officer allegedly used excessive force against teen in 2020 video.

In 2020, L.A. County probation officer Oscar Cross was nearly fired for the alleged use of excessive force against a 17-year-old who was already being restrained by four other officers. But Probation Department Chief Adolfo Gonzales spared him from termination. Video of the incident was recently obtained by The Times.