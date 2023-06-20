LA Times Today: Child-care providers by day, Amazon drivers by night. Workers fight for living wages
State-licensed child-care providers are a necessity for thousands of working families in California.
Many low-income families rely on vouchers from the state to pay for childcare, but they rarely cover all the costs, forcing providers to find alternate income sources or shut their doors.
L.A. Times early childhood education reporter Jenny Gold wrote about how child-care workers are fighting for living wages.
