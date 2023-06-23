LA Times Today: Breasts are made for feeding. New dads play a key role in successful nursing, safe sleep
Over the last 50 years, fathers have tripled the amount of time they spend caring for their children.
Education on sleep safety and how to be a supportive partner is more important than ever as more fathers take an active role in raising their little ones.
L.A. Times early childhood reporter Jenny Gold brought us a new study about how an active father can impact a child’s health.
