How L.A. is training the next generation of K-pop idols

Korean music labels are coming to the U.S. to find the next generation of K-pop stars. They hope that English-speaking talent will help cater to their growing international fanbase.

KPOP CENTER in Buena Park is specifically designed to train American talent for the Korean music industry. Their trainees rotate between vocal and dance instruction and receive an opportunity to audition with a variety of different K-pop labels at the end of their program.