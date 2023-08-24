Advertisement
How L.A. is training the next generation of K-pop idols
Korean music labels are coming to the U.S. to find the next generation of K-pop stars. They hope that English-speaking talent will help cater to their growing international fanbase.

By Drake Presto
KPOP CENTER in Buena Park is specifically designed to train American talent for the Korean music industry. Their trainees rotate between vocal and dance instruction and receive an opportunity to audition with a variety of different K-pop labels at the end of their program.
Drake Presto

Drake Presto is a video intern for the Los Angeles Times. He is a recent graduate of Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. There, he won numerous SPJ national and regional Marks of Excellence and a Hearst Journalism first-place award in narrative video storytelling. He is a Southern California native and proud third-generation Filipino American.

