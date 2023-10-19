Advertisement
VIDEO | 03:58
He was strapped down for hours at this L.A. hospital
California

He was strapped down for hours at this L.A. hospital

Marcelus Laidler was strapped down for at least 300 hours at L.A. General — a public hospital serving some of the poorest and most vulnerable people in the nation’s most populous county.

By Jackeline LunaSenior Producer, Video Series 
Share
An L.A. Times investigation found that patients at L.A. General’s Augustus F. Hawkins Mental Health Center in South L.A. were restrained at a higher rate than in any other psychiatric inpatient unit in California. But those numbers do not give a full picture of restraint use, as they don’t include psychiatric patients admitted to other units of the hospital - like Marcelus Laidler.

Read the full story.
California
Jackeline Luna

Jackeline Luna is a senior producer for video series. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she interned for Politico, ABC7 and the Mercury News. She graduated from UC Berkeley with a master’s in journalism in May 2018.

Advertisement