He was strapped down for hours at this L.A. hospital
Marcelus Laidler was strapped down for at least 300 hours at L.A. General — a public hospital serving some of the poorest and most vulnerable people in the nation’s most populous county.
An L.A. Times investigation found that patients at L.A. General’s Augustus F. Hawkins Mental Health Center in South L.A. were restrained at a higher rate than in any other psychiatric inpatient unit in California. But those numbers do not give a full picture of restraint use, as they don’t include psychiatric patients admitted to other units of the hospital - like Marcelus Laidler.
Read the full story.
