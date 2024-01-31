LA Times Today: California cops and firefighters are taking their pensions to Idaho’s ‘Little Orange County’

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Eagle, Idaho is the hot destination for thousands of retiring California civil servants – from police officers to firefighters, relocating with their generous government pensions.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Jack Dolan joined Lisa McRee to explain the draw to Eagle, also known as Little O.C., and why some aren’t laying out the welcome mat.