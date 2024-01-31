LA Times Today: This L.A. group is helping people with disabilities scale mountains and win championships

Rock climbing has exploded in popularity over the last 20 years. Enter Paracliffhangers, a nonprofit made for, and led by, disabled people. ParaCliffHangers, or PCH for short, recently opened in Pasadena.



Now it’s providing community through adaptive rock climbing, making the sport accessible to people of all abilities.