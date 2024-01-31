LA Times Today: Uncontrolled chemical reactions fuel crises at L.A. County’s two largest landfills

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Deep in one of Los Angeles County’s largest landfills, tons of garbage have been smoldering for months, prompting new warnings from air quality regulators over potential health risks from toxic fumes. At a nearby dump, damaged equipment has caused pungent odors that plague the local community.



With thousands of pounds of trash arriving at the landfills each day, the problem seems to only be getting worse.



L.A. Times environmental reporter Tony Briscoe told Lisa McRee what’s being done to address the problem.