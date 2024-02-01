LA Times Today: Massive dumping ground of WWII-era munitions discovered off Los Angeles coast

For more than two years, the L.A. Times has been investigating the dumping of the toxic chemical DDT off the coast of southern California. But as scientists were working to learn more about the scale and environmental impact of the DDT dump site – they made another startling discovery.



It’s not just toxic chemicals sitting on the bottom of our seafloor. Oceanographers found what appears to be a massive dumping ground for military weapons.



L.A. Times environmental reporter Rosanna Xia joined Lisa McRee with the story.