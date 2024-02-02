LA Times Today: Would you carry heavy art up a mountain? For this hiking group it’s a ritual

There’s a group of people hauling large works of art two and a half miles up a hill in Griffith Park on Sundays.



L.A. Times wellness writer Deborah Vankin met up with the kind of Burning Man-meets-Sierra Club group. She joined Lisa McRee to explain what the hike is all about.