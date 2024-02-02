LA Times Today: Terry Tang named Interim Executive Editor of the L.A. Times

The Los Angeles Times has named Terry Tang as interim executive editor of the newspaper following the departure of executive editor Kevin Merida. Tang is the first woman to hold the position.



Her appointment comes after more than 20 percent of the newsroom was laid off in one of the largest workforce reductions in the paper’s 142-year history.



Terry Tang joined Lisa McRee to talk more about what’s ahead.